12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock moved upwards by 21.13% to $23.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $514.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock moved upwards by 18.01% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) stock moved upwards by 10.32% to $26.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock increased by 7.78% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.0 million.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) stock increased by 6.77% to $102.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE:LL) stock declined by 9.33% to $22.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $650.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) shares decreased by 5.22% to $16.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock decreased by 3.83% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.4 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares fell 2.77% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.2 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock decreased by 2.59% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares decreased by 2.5% to $54.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
