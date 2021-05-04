12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares moved upwards by 10.2% to $19.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares rose 7.89% to $8.88. The company's market cap stands at $143.2 million.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $86.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UA) stock rose 3.57% to $20.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) shares increased by 3.43% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) shares moved upwards by 3.21% to $62.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock fell 10.74% to $92.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock decreased by 4.11% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.0 million.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares declined by 4.01% to $50.36.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) stock decreased by 3.56% to $7.06. The company's market cap stands at $785.5 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock decreased by 2.92% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $140.0 million.
- Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) stock declined by 2.83% to $30.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
