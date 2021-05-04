12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Gartner (NYSE:IT) stock increased by 8.94% to $215.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) stock increased by 6.6% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $290.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock increased by 4.6% to $34.98. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares increased by 2.8% to $10.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $484.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares increased by 2.27% to $6.29. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.
- AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares moved upwards by 2.25% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 million.
Losers
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) stock declined by 27.59% to $8.19 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock decreased by 9.62% to $6.96. The company's market cap stands at $635.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) shares decreased by 5.45% to $14.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares declined by 5.03% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock decreased by 3.81% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.5 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares declined by 3.04% to $20.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $681.3 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers