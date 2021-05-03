12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares increased by 12.96% to $19.78 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $275.2 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock increased by 11.52% to $14.13. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) stock increased by 10.44% to $7.4. The company's market cap stands at $174.7 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock increased by 9.87% to $4.34.
- BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares increased by 9.48% to $4.04.
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares increased by 8.74% to $12.44. The company's market cap stands at $226.7 million.
Losers
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares decreased by 5.6% to $0.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $90.0 million.
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) shares declined by 4.24% to $50.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock fell 3.74% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 million.
- MIND MEDIC SUB VT SH (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares fell 3.59% to $3.77.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares fell 2.88% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.8 million.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock declined by 2.86% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $68.2 million.
