12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares increased by 12.96% to $19.78 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $275.2 million.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock increased by 11.52% to $14.13. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) stock increased by 10.44% to $7.4. The company's market cap stands at $174.7 million.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock increased by 9.87% to $4.34.
  • BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares increased by 9.48% to $4.04.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares increased by 8.74% to $12.44. The company's market cap stands at $226.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares decreased by 5.6% to $0.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $90.0 million.
  • Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) shares declined by 4.24% to $50.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock fell 3.74% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 million.
  • MIND MEDIC SUB VT SH (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares fell 3.59% to $3.77.
  • Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares fell 2.88% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.8 million.
  • Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock declined by 2.86% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $68.2 million.

 

 

 

