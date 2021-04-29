 Skip to main content

8 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) shares moved upwards by 5.04% to $2.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
  • Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) shares moved upwards by 4.21% to $28.7. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Frontline (NYSE:FRO) shares increased by 3.87% to $7.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) stock moved upwards by 3.87% to $4.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares moved upwards by 3.72% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.7 million.
  • Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) shares moved upwards by 3.63% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.2 million.

 

 

  • Tenaris (NYSE:TS) shares fell 7.02% to $21.06 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock decreased by 1.9% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million.

 

 

 

