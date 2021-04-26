12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares rose 9.82% to $2.57 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock increased by 7.37% to $3.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.9 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares increased by 6.66% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 5.08% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.2 million.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock increased by 4.57% to $16.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $509.2 million.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock increased by 3.89% to $7.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $650.8 million.
Losers
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares fell 8.84% to $1.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $669.1 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares fell 6.27% to $4.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.8 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 6.26% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $87.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares decreased by 5.17% to $4.31. The company's market cap stands at $132.8 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock decreased by 3.65% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $91.4 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 3.59% to $5.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.8 million.
