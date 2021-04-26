12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 9.81% to $35.47 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares increased by 8.03% to $39.0.
- AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares moved upwards by 6.47% to $5.92. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) stock rose 5.91% to $8.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.4 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares rose 5.21% to $645.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock moved upwards by 5.04% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.7 million.
Losers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock decreased by 2.66% to $6.59 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) stock declined by 2.19% to $9.4.
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) stock declined by 2.17% to $51.05. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock fell 1.73% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock declined by 1.5% to $6.61. The company's market cap stands at $74.4 million.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock decreased by 1.47% to $33.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
