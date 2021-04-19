12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) stock rose 26.18% to $13.59 during Monday's regular session. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 560.6K shares, making up 188.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.9 million.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock rose 19.79% to $8.8. Trading volume for Clover Health Investments's stock is 243.0 million as of 08:06 EST. This is 1205.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock increased by 12.72% to $227.81. Trading volume for Novavax's stock is 4.2 million as of 08:06 EST. This is 98.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 billion.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares moved upwards by 9.74% to $8.78. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 54.2K shares, making up 17.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares rose 8.7% to $10.11. The current volume of 384.6K shares is 387.28% of F-star Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 08:06 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.0 million.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock increased by 7.93% to $151.88. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares, making up 238.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 billion.
Losers
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares decreased by 19.69% to $26.97 during Monday's regular session. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 84.7K shares, making up 39.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) stock decreased by 15.4% to $34.67. Trading volume for Editas Medicine's stock is 6.5 million as of 08:06 EST. This is 268.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) shares decreased by 14.59% to $17.92. Trading volume for this security as of 08:06 EST is 119.2K, which is 79.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $677.3 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares declined by 14.25% to $6.62. Evaxion Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 116.6K shares as of 08:06 EST. This is 80.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) shares declined by 14.17% to $7.84. Trading volume for Lucira Health's stock is 279.1K as of 08:06 EST. This is 35.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares fell 12.2% to $3.24. Trading volume for this security as of 08:06 EST is 101.4K, which is 23.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
