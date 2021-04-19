12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- MER Telemanagement Solns (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares increased by 35.88% to $3.9 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for MER Telemanagement Solns's stock is 93.9 million as of 08:06 EST. This is 5320.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) stock rose 15.44% to $20.33. As of 08:06 EST, Tuya's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 28.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares moved upwards by 13.72% to $58.17. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.6 million shares, making up 820.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares increased by 13.5% to $4.79. As of 08:06 EST, Ebang International Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 79.4 million, which is 323.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $890.1 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares increased by 12.13% to $2.31. Trading volume for ComSovereign Holding's stock is 1.3 million as of 08:06 EST. This is 53.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million.
- SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) shares increased by 9.33% to $17.92. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 540.5K shares, making up 58.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares fell 23.47% to $9.0 during Monday's regular session. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 298.3K shares, making up 662.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares fell 16.4% to $3.65. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 88.78% of RealNetworks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 08:06 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.7 million.
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares declined by 10.76% to $24.02. As of 08:06 EST, Kaspien Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 31.9K, which is 87.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock decreased by 9.69% to $19.02. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 80.49% of Cleanspark's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 08:06 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $644.0 million.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock fell 9.65% to $18.55. As of 08:06 EST, Intrusion's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 405.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $326.7 million.
- CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock fell 9.53% to $0.63. Trading volume for this security as of 08:06 EST is 2.5 million, which is 103.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.3 million.
