12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock increased by 19.41% to $0.62 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $107.3 million.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) shares rose 7.23% to $9.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock increased by 6.49% to $4.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
- PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) stock rose 6.3% to $45.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 billion.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares rose 5.86% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $123.5 million.
- Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares rose 5.34% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $143.4 million.
Losers
- Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) stock fell 3.86% to $6.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock declined by 1.89% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.6 million.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares decreased by 1.76% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock declined by 1.67% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.4 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock decreased by 1.52% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock fell 1.43% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers