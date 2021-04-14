12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) stock increased by 9.68% to $11.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.
- A H Belo (NYSE:AHC) shares rose 5.55% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock increased by 5.08% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock rose 4.84% to $26.61. The company's market cap stands at $429.1 million.
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) stock rose 4.37% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) stock moved upwards by 3.91% to $62.17. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 billion.
Losers
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares decreased by 6.85% to $32.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 billion.
- Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) stock fell 6.01% to $19.4. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) shares fell 4.39% to $15.93. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 billion.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) stock decreased by 4.07% to $38.74. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 billion.
- Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares decreased by 3.07% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $566.3 million.
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) stock fell 2.75% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers