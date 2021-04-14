 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 9:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) stock increased by 9.68% to $11.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.
  • A H Belo (NYSE:AHC) shares rose 5.55% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.
  • AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock increased by 5.08% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock rose 4.84% to $26.61. The company's market cap stands at $429.1 million.
  • Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) stock rose 4.37% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) stock moved upwards by 3.91% to $62.17. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares decreased by 6.85% to $32.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 billion.
  • Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) stock fell 6.01% to $19.4. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) shares fell 4.39% to $15.93. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 billion.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) stock decreased by 4.07% to $38.74. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 billion.
  • Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares decreased by 3.07% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $566.3 million.
  • SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) stock fell 2.75% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AHC + ANTE)

What Happened To Ebang International (EBON) Stock Today?
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
AirNet CFO Xin Li Departs, CEO Replaces As Interim Finance Chief
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers