12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 9:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) shares increased by 13.54% to $3.52 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.0 million.
  • Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) stock increased by 9.61% to $13.0.
  • Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) shares moved upwards by 9.59% to $13.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.9 million.
  • Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock moved upwards by 9.39% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.6 million.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares moved upwards by 8.06% to $39.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $501.0 million.
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock increased by 7.97% to $6.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) shares fell 6.68% to $11.32 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.2 million.
  • Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares declined by 6.31% to $6.24. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million.
  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) stock decreased by 5.65% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $133.6 million.
  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock declined by 5.5% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.
  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock fell 5.33% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $49.0 million.
  • NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares fell 5.24% to $187.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 billion.

 

 

 

