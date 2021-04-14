12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares moved upwards by 8.18% to $1.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.7 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock rose 6.64% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares increased by 5.46% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) stock increased by 4.49% to $16.5.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock increased by 4.22% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.7 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock rose 4.17% to $884.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion.
Losers
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares fell 11.51% to $25.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $440.3 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares declined by 8.76% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares decreased by 5.27% to $2.88. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock fell 3.7% to $10.7. The company's market cap stands at $451.3 million.
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock decreased by 3.32% to $17.8. The company's market cap stands at $75.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares decreased by 3.21% to $5.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.
