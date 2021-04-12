 Skip to main content

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares moved upwards by 4.51% to $36.57 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) stock increased by 3.79% to $52.5. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 billion.
  • Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) stock increased by 3.19% to $101.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion.
  • Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock rose 3.05% to $59.44. The company's market cap stands at $110.6 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares declined by 6.88% to $1.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $143.0 million.
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock declined by 5.3% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $95.2 million.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares fell 4.43% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $118.4 million.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock declined by 2.8% to $33.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares fell 2.78% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $228.4 million.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares fell 2.64% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.6 million.

 

 

 

