12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) stock increased by 26.22% to $1.54 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.
- Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) stock rose 7.3% to $23.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Hywin Holdings (NASDAQ:HYW) shares moved upwards by 6.1% to $7.99.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock increased by 5.83% to $6.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock rose 5.52% to $11.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $434.7 million.
- Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY) shares increased by 4.48% to $10.24.
Losers
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock decreased by 6.93% to $13.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $197.8 million.
- ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) stock fell 5.73% to $14.49. The company's market cap stands at $50.1 billion.
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock declined by 4.52% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $89.4 million.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock declined by 2.96% to $19.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock declined by 2.67% to $152.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 billion.
- Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares decreased by 2.62% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $398.9 million.
