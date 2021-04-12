 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) stock increased by 21.8% to $5.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.5 million.
  • BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares increased by 12.66% to $5.87.
  • Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) stock increased by 10.92% to $36.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) stock rose 8.89% to $8.08. The company's market cap stands at $205.3 million.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares rose 8.52% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.0 million.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) stock rose 7.22% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) stock decreased by 29.95% to $93.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock declined by 18.08% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock decreased by 10.45% to $48.0. The company's market cap stands at $616.6 million.
  • Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares decreased by 9.46% to $14.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock declined by 8.03% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares fell 7.7% to $18.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (APHA + BCTX)

28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street; Crude Oil Edges Higher
51 Biggest Movers From Friday
5 Stocks To Watch For April 12, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 12, 2021
Cannabis Analyst: March Earning Season May Not Push Canadian LPs, But There Are Other Catalysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers