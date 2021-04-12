12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) stock increased by 21.8% to $5.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.5 million.
- BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares increased by 12.66% to $5.87.
- Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) stock increased by 10.92% to $36.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) stock rose 8.89% to $8.08. The company's market cap stands at $205.3 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares rose 8.52% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.0 million.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) stock rose 7.22% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
Losers
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) stock decreased by 29.95% to $93.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock declined by 18.08% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock decreased by 10.45% to $48.0. The company's market cap stands at $616.6 million.
- Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares decreased by 9.46% to $14.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock declined by 8.03% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares fell 7.7% to $18.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
