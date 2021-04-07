12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares rose 35.77% to $6.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) shares rose 10.19% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million.
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock rose 4.8% to $25.62.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock increased by 4.16% to $16.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares increased by 2.8% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.2 million.
- Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares moved upwards by 2.49% to $6.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
Losers
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) shares fell 6.63% to $1.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.3 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock declined by 4.54% to $16.0. The company's market cap stands at $772.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) stock decreased by 4.35% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares fell 4.11% to $138.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion.
- Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock declined by 3.53% to $7.12. The company's market cap stands at $347.1 million.
- Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares declined by 2.23% to $31.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
