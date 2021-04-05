12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares moved upwards by 18.54% to $48.71 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) stock moved upwards by 15.85% to $7.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock rose 15.08% to $45.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) stock rose 14.46% to $12.5. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares increased by 13.94% to $51.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock increased by 13.75% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
Losers
- CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) shares fell 16.83% to $21.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.6 million.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares declined by 14.56% to $15.85. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) shares declined by 10.93% to $5.38. The company's market cap stands at $180.1 million.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock fell 7.5% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $62.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock declined by 7.05% to $7.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares decreased by 6.75% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $97.6 million.
