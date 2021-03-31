11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock moved upwards by 14.66% to $4.69 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares moved upwards by 11.57% to $89.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock rose 7.32% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.5 million.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock rose 6.35% to $39.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock moved upwards by 4.39% to $13.77. The company's market cap stands at $470.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock moved upwards by 4.36% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $118.0 million.
Losers
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock declined by 5.32% to $1.96 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $587.0 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock declined by 2.84% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $61.0 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares declined by 1.86% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $142.2 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares fell 1.76% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $471.4 million.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) shares declined by 1.61% to $312.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
