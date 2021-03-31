12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares rose 12.56% to $6.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $118.1 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock moved upwards by 8.92% to $4.79. The company's market cap stands at $80.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock moved upwards by 7.81% to $5.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.6 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock rose 7.63% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $177.7 million.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock moved upwards by 7.28% to $57.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock increased by 6.93% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
Losers
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) shares declined by 25.73% to $5.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares decreased by 16.01% to $8.71. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock declined by 5.02% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $130.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock decreased by 3.47% to $35.95. The company's market cap stands at $286.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares declined by 3.29% to $14.43. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) stock fell 2.0% to $29.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
