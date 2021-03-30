12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock increased by 6.31% to $34.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares rose 6.13% to $22.5. The company's market cap stands at $191.6 million.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) stock rose 5.37% to $30.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 billion.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) stock increased by 5.22% to $33.44. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares moved upwards by 5.17% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock rose 4.23% to $6.16. The company's market cap stands at $366.7 million.
Losers
- Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares declined by 22.24% to $5.56 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares decreased by 16.33% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.7 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares declined by 7.59% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock declined by 6.96% to $9.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares decreased by 6.95% to $10.98. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock fell 6.8% to $2.88. The company's market cap stands at $61.7 million.
