12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares moved upwards by 20.4% to $7.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $917.3 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock moved upwards by 7.96% to $6.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.2 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock rose 6.48% to $22.5. The company's market cap stands at $191.6 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock increased by 5.01% to $2.93. The company's market cap stands at $114.6 million.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $30.45. The company's market cap stands at $898.8 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock moved upwards by 4.89% to $15.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.0 million.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares fell 17.4% to $0.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock declined by 15.49% to $10.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock declined by 12.23% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares declined by 10.37% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $138.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares fell 8.91% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock fell 5.54% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers