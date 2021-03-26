 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Gainers

  • AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares moved upwards by 9.04% to $12.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $515.3 million.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock moved upwards by 8.77% to $22.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares increased by 7.61% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $169.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) stock moved upwards by 7.49% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares rose 7.13% to $10.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.2 million.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock rose 6.35% to $13.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock decreased by 6.4% to $2.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 6.32% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 5.11% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.0 million.
  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares fell 4.9% to $6.22. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares decreased by 4.14% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) shares declined by 2.54% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $134.5 million.

 

 

 

