12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 8:38am   Comments
Gainers

  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock moved upwards by 12.56% to $20.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares rose 10.89% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.
  • At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) stock rose 9.61% to $33.85. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares increased by 9.12% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $859.5 million.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) stock rose 7.29% to $28.85. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares rose 7.03% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares fell 13.47% to $157.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares fell 4.4% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $97.0 million.
  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares declined by 4.32% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $186.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • StoneMor (NYSE:STON) stock declined by 4.12% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $298.6 million.
  • Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) stock decreased by 3.9% to $20.0. The company's market cap stands at $70.4 million.
  • Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares declined by 3.7% to $53.5. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

 

 

 

