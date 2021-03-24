12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares moved upwards by 68.13% to $30.82 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.1 million.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock moved upwards by 31.78% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.2 million.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares moved upwards by 17.51% to $6.71. The company's market cap stands at $506.4 million.
- Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) stock rose 10.26% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $935.9 million.
- Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) stock rose 10.13% to $9.89.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock rose 6.93% to $39.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $407.4 million.
Losers
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares declined by 6.12% to $85.67 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 billion.
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) stock decreased by 5.84% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock declined by 4.84% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) stock fell 4.78% to $148.5. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 billion.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares fell 4.47% to $87.11. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 billion.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) stock decreased by 2.63% to $69.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 billion.
