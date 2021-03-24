12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock rose 39.95% to $6.34 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $140.5 million.
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) stock increased by 38.96% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $453.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares moved upwards by 23.72% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $173.2 million.
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock moved upwards by 10.19% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $331.0 million.
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock increased by 10.13% to $8.15. The company's market cap stands at $113.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock rose 9.71% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $81.7 million.
Losers
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock declined by 21.35% to $8.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.3 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares fell 12.29% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.8 million.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) stock declined by 7.7% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $153.3 million.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock decreased by 7.53% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares declined by 5.79% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares fell 4.96% to $9.4. The company's market cap stands at $133.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers