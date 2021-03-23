 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) stock moved upwards by 9.16% to $8.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.9 million.
  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock rose 6.4% to $18.45.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 5.02% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.
  • Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares moved upwards by 4.77% to $4.17. The company's market cap stands at $78.2 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock rose 4.12% to $4.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
  • Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares increased by 3.73% to $83.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares fell 11.68% to $5.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
  • QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares fell 7.61% to $59.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 billion.
  • 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) shares decreased by 4.77% to $22.17. The company's market cap stands at $953.6 million.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 4.61% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.
  • LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares decreased by 4.61% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $143.2 million.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares decreased by 3.95% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $133.4 million.

 

 

 

