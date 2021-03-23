12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) stock moved upwards by 9.16% to $8.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.9 million.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock rose 6.4% to $18.45.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 5.02% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares moved upwards by 4.77% to $4.17. The company's market cap stands at $78.2 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock rose 4.12% to $4.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares increased by 3.73% to $83.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
Losers
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares fell 11.68% to $5.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares fell 7.61% to $59.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 billion.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) shares decreased by 4.77% to $22.17. The company's market cap stands at $953.6 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 4.61% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares decreased by 4.61% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $143.2 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares decreased by 3.95% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $133.4 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers