12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) shares moved upwards by 18.51% to $5.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.
- Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) stock moved upwards by 7.83% to $12.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.0 million.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) stock rose 6.34% to $5.65. The company's market cap stands at $426.2 million.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock moved upwards by 6.33% to $9.97. The company's market cap stands at $460.9 million.
- Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) shares increased by 5.38% to $9.01.
- AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares increased by 5.17% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.
Losers
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) stock fell 8.1% to $1.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $505.3 million.
- Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) shares fell 5.54% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares fell 5.05% to $11.86. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock fell 4.87% to $95.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 billion.
- BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) shares fell 4.69% to $11.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) shares decreased by 4.44% to $29.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
