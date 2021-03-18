12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) stock rose 31.03% to $1.52 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million.
- Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares rose 23.87% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
- Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares moved upwards by 14.08% to $11.18. The company's market cap stands at $199.9 million.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock increased by 11.5% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.3 million.
- Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) stock increased by 11.15% to $52.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) stock rose 9.14% to $8.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) stock declined by 25.49% to $19.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock fell 13.35% to $5.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.8 million.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares declined by 13.0% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $110.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) stock decreased by 7.12% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $77.9 million.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares decreased by 5.57% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $501.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares decreased by 5.01% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
