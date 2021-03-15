 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 9:16am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) stock rose 149.01% to $3.81 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $176.1 million.
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock rose 89.52% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
  • Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) stock rose 67.15% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $81.5 million.
  • Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares moved upwards by 31.94% to $10.49. The company's market cap stands at $114.6 million.
  • GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) stock increased by 29.02% to $23.87. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) shares increased by 24.28% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) shares decreased by 9.43% to $6.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.6 million.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares decreased by 6.97% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $173.0 million.
  • Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock fell 6.49% to $29.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock fell 6.14% to $195.31. The company's market cap stands at $187.1 billion.
  • Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares decreased by 6.06% to $14.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.4 million.
  • RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares fell 5.75% to $21.01. The company's market cap stands at $522.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CHEK + ACER)

What's Happening With ACER Stock, MGM Stock, XPEV Stock?
FDA Signs Off Check-Cap's Pivotal Study For Capsule-Based Colorectal Cancer Screening Technology
32 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers