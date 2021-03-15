12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares rose 49.1% to $4.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock increased by 11.72% to $8.79. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares rose 8.28% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) shares increased by 6.95% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $307.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares moved upwards by 6.8% to $5.81. The company's market cap stands at $511.8 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock increased by 6.52% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $60.0 million.
Losers
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock decreased by 4.55% to $7.93 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million.
- Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares fell 4.49% to $28.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) stock decreased by 4.19% to $61.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock declined by 3.86% to $6.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.8 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock declined by 3.2% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.2 million.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) stock declined by 2.45% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $312.7 million.
