12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock moved upwards by 17.4% to $2.9 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.5 million.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock increased by 9.91% to $16.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $836.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares increased by 9.12% to $44.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares moved upwards by 7.89% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock rose 6.93% to $26.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.4 million.
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock moved upwards by 6.53% to $59.5. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 billion.
Losers
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares decreased by 89.89% to $17.07 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $290.4 billion.
- AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) shares fell 14.46% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $398.3 million.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock decreased by 13.22% to $51.6. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock fell 8.83% to $316.85. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock decreased by 7.98% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.0 million.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares fell 7.0% to $12.36. The company's market cap stands at $858.8 million.
