12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- China Customer Relations (NASDAQ:CCRC) stock rose 12.63% to $6.33 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $116.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares increased by 11.81% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) shares increased by 10.22% to $28.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $874.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) stock rose 7.75% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $225.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) stock rose 6.04% to $20.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares rose 3.95% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.0 million.
Losers
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares declined by 7.83% to $0.93 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock declined by 6.12% to $13.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.6 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares declined by 6.1% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.6 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares fell 6.06% to $14.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.1 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares declined by 5.64% to $5.19. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares fell 5.2% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.5 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers