12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) stock rose 66.97% to $7.18 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $222.2 million.
- FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares increased by 19.16% to $6.03. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) shares increased by 13.22% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock rose 10.09% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock increased by 8.18% to $159.36. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 billion.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock moved upwards by 7.1% to $28.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
Losers
- AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) shares decreased by 6.04% to $7.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) shares fell 5.09% to $29.5. The company's market cap stands at $120.1 billion.
- ING Groep (NYSE:ING) stock decreased by 4.33% to $11.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 billion.
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) stock declined by 3.91% to $13.41. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 billion.
- Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) stock declined by 3.75% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $164.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) stock fell 3.67% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
