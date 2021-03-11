12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares increased by 34.56% to $2.18 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $154.5 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares increased by 16.66% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $78.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) stock moved upwards by 15.71% to $5.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.2 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock moved upwards by 13.02% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares rose 10.58% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) stock moved upwards by 10.05% to $8.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.6 million.
Losers
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares fell 9.92% to $4.09 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock fell 9.06% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.9 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares declined by 7.04% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.
- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares fell 6.61% to $24.05. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) stock fell 5.84% to $13.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock decreased by 5.0% to $68.52. The company's market cap stands at $201.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
