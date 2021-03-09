12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS) stock rose 13.72% to $4.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $110.3 million.
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) shares rose 11.19% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock moved upwards by 10.89% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock rose 9.81% to $6.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $749.3 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares moved upwards by 9.35% to $13.32. The company's market cap stands at $639.9 million.
- Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) shares rose 8.63% to $8.18. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.
Losers
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) stock decreased by 6.64% to $2.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.3 million.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares fell 5.97% to $4.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares declined by 5.5% to $9.45. The company's market cap stands at $507.7 million.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) stock decreased by 4.88% to $55.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares decreased by 4.19% to $12.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 billion.
- BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) stock declined by 2.8% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers