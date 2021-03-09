12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock increased by 26.57% to $11.48 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.4 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock increased by 16.25% to $8.87. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) stock rose 14.01% to $7.73. The company's market cap stands at $643.1 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares moved upwards by 10.69% to $43.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares moved upwards by 10.68% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $67.4 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock increased by 10.24% to $31.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
Losers
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock declined by 9.14% to $3.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) stock fell 6.6% to $6.16. The company's market cap stands at $446.8 million.
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) stock declined by 4.56% to $7.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) shares declined by 3.15% to $8.01. The company's market cap stands at $284.5 million.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) shares fell 2.97% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares declined by 1.67% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 million.
