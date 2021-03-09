 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 8:24am   Comments
Gainers

  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock increased by 26.57% to $11.48 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.4 million.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock increased by 16.25% to $8.87. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
  • Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) stock rose 14.01% to $7.73. The company's market cap stands at $643.1 million.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares moved upwards by 10.69% to $43.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares moved upwards by 10.68% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $67.4 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock increased by 10.24% to $31.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock declined by 9.14% to $3.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million.
  • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) stock fell 6.6% to $6.16. The company's market cap stands at $446.8 million.
  • Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) stock declined by 4.56% to $7.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) shares declined by 3.15% to $8.01. The company's market cap stands at $284.5 million.
  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) shares fell 2.97% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares declined by 1.67% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 million.

 

 

 

