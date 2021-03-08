12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock moved upwards by 16.05% to $6.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $100.2 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares rose 13.58% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.0 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock rose 11.79% to $153.98. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 billion.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares moved upwards by 9.72% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $235.6 million.
- MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE:MYTE) shares moved upwards by 6.36% to $28.92.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock rose 5.95% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.0 million.
Losers
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares decreased by 16.41% to $4.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) stock fell 9.8% to $16.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.6 million.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock decreased by 7.51% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $625.3 million.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares fell 6.5% to $31.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares declined by 5.86% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $45.2 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares fell 5.74% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.0 million.
