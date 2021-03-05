 Skip to main content

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) shares rose 9.38% to $124.96 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $919.6 million.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares rose 9.05% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares moved upwards by 7.56% to $36.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares increased by 6.97% to $36.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $438.5 million.
  • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) shares rose 6.63% to $13.18. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 billion.
  • Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) shares rose 6.59% to $7.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock declined by 5.64% to $1.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.3 million.
  • Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares declined by 5.28% to $6.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares declined by 4.93% to $13.12. The company's market cap stands at $286.2 million.

 

 

 

