12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock increased by 19.73% to $3.58 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $397.3 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock rose 19.71% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.6 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock moved upwards by 16.98% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $160.7 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares increased by 15.57% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares moved upwards by 12.64% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 9.71% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.6 million.
Losers
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) shares decreased by 13.94% to $72.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) stock decreased by 7.73% to $18.51. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock decreased by 7.47% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $205.3 million.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) shares decreased by 6.57% to $30.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock decreased by 6.49% to $4.76. The company's market cap stands at $209.3 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares fell 6.42% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
