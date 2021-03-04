12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $28.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) stock increased by 4.76% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.5 million.
- Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) shares increased by 4.27% to $8.3. The company's market cap stands at $509.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock rose 3.75% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $234.3 million.
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) shares moved upwards by 2.89% to $27.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) stock rose 2.81% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $525.5 million.
Losers
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares decreased by 12.91% to $1.89 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock decreased by 11.77% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) stock declined by 9.9% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock decreased by 8.34% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.6 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock decreased by 6.69% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $95.3 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares declined by 6.67% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.
