12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) shares rose 9.94% to $7.52 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.3 million.
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) stock moved upwards by 6.55% to $9.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $707.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares rose 4.33% to $149.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock moved upwards by 4.02% to $7.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.9 million.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares rose 2.3% to $7.11. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock moved upwards by 2.16% to $7.07. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
Losers
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) stock declined by 17.89% to $13.59 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock decreased by 10.19% to $216.65. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares declined by 8.58% to $9.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million.
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) stock declined by 8.28% to $3.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.9 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock decreased by 8.15% to $9.13. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock declined by 7.9% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.9 million.
