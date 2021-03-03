12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) stock increased by 74.99% to $5.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $328.5 million.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock rose 69.14% to $15.95. The company's market cap stands at $300.6 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock increased by 40.1% to $13.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares increased by 24.52% to $9.8. The company's market cap stands at $223.7 million.
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares moved upwards by 15.52% to $7.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.6 million.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares rose 14.51% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $75.8 million.
Losers
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) stock declined by 10.17% to $69.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) stock fell 9.2% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.4 million.
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) stock decreased by 7.47% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) stock declined by 7.42% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 million.
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) shares fell 6.07% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares decreased by 5.37% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 million.
