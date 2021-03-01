11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock rose 18.18% to $3.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $234.4 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock moved upwards by 11.94% to $6.75. The company's market cap stands at $58.9 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock moved upwards by 10.15% to $6.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.9 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares moved upwards by 9.75% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock rose 8.67% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $53.7 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares moved upwards by 8.0% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.
Losers
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares fell 4.92% to $10.07 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.7 million.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) stock declined by 2.51% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $109.2 million.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares decreased by 1.68% to $8.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.6 million.
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares declined by 1.48% to $161.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 billion.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock decreased by 0.76% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.
