12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares rose 11.54% to $20.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.4 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock moved upwards by 11.36% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.6 million.
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) shares rose 11.25% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $157.8 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock moved upwards by 9.64% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock moved upwards by 8.6% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $88.8 million.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock rose 8.54% to $7.37. The company's market cap stands at $472.7 million.
Losers
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares declined by 4.22% to $27.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares decreased by 3.35% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.7 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares fell 1.7% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $86.3 million.
- Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares decreased by 1.43% to $83.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 billion.
- Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) stock decreased by 1.42% to $194.58. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 billion.
- Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock fell 1.14% to $204.0. The company's market cap stands at $121.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers