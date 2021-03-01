 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares rose 11.54% to $20.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.4 million.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock moved upwards by 11.36% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.6 million.
  • Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) shares rose 11.25% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $157.8 million.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock moved upwards by 9.64% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock moved upwards by 8.6% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $88.8 million.
  • Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock rose 8.54% to $7.37. The company's market cap stands at $472.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares declined by 4.22% to $27.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares decreased by 3.35% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.7 million.
  • Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares fell 1.7% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $86.3 million.
  • Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares decreased by 1.43% to $83.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 billion.
  • Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) stock decreased by 1.42% to $194.58. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 billion.
  • Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock fell 1.14% to $204.0. The company's market cap stands at $121.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

 

 

