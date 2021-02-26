12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares rose 8.99% to $20.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares rose 5.04% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $446.9 million.
- CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) stock moved upwards by 4.77% to $27.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares rose 4.73% to $37.14. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) shares rose 3.18% to $90.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares moved upwards by 3.12% to $11.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock decreased by 15.84% to $34.7 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.7 million.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock decreased by 8.31% to $7.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $530.9 million.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares declined by 8.22% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
- Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares fell 7.4% to $5.76. The company's market cap stands at $439.6 million.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares decreased by 7.23% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.
- SCORE A SUB VT SHRS (NASDAQ:SCR) stock fell 6.74% to $28.8.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers