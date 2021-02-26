12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) stock moved upwards by 30.69% to $5.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock increased by 8.8% to $5.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock rose 3.66% to $9.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.7 million.
- Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) stock increased by 2.99% to $39.2. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) shares rose 2.96% to $59.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares rose 2.94% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $262.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock fell 13.83% to $36.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) stock declined by 10.13% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
- Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) stock declined by 10.12% to $11.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $346.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock decreased by 7.95% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $196.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock decreased by 7.63% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.6 million.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock fell 7.06% to $26.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
