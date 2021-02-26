 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock moved upwards by 10.43% to $11.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock moved upwards by 10.02% to $64.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares moved upwards by 9.91% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $182.6 million.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock rose 9.18% to $6.12. The company's market cap stands at $708.8 million.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock increased by 6.23% to $208.0. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Calix (NYSE:CALX) stock rose 5.97% to $39.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares declined by 13.31% to $2.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares fell 10.02% to $6.11. The company's market cap stands at $252.3 million.
  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares fell 9.08% to $7.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock declined by 8.71% to $32.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares decreased by 8.33% to $12.77. The company's market cap stands at $709.3 million.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares declined by 8.02% to $42.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

 

 

 

