12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock moved upwards by 10.43% to $11.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock moved upwards by 10.02% to $64.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares moved upwards by 9.91% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $182.6 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock rose 9.18% to $6.12. The company's market cap stands at $708.8 million.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock increased by 6.23% to $208.0. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) stock rose 5.97% to $39.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares declined by 13.31% to $2.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares fell 10.02% to $6.11. The company's market cap stands at $252.3 million.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares fell 9.08% to $7.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock declined by 8.71% to $32.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares decreased by 8.33% to $12.77. The company's market cap stands at $709.3 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares declined by 8.02% to $42.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers