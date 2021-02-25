12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares moved upwards by 91.05% to $35.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.7 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 71.96% to $157.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion.
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares rose 12.92% to $31.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares increased by 12.61% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.7 million.
- Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) stock rose 11.07% to $40.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares increased by 11.05% to $10.85.
Losers
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares decreased by 14.08% to $1.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $495.8 million.
- American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) shares fell 11.67% to $26.21. The company's market cap stands at $389.9 million.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) shares fell 7.46% to $105.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 7.34% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock declined by 6.21% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock decreased by 5.66% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
