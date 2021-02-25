Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 8:20am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares moved upwards by 91.05% to $35.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.7 million.
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 71.96% to $157.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion.
  • MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares rose 12.92% to $31.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares increased by 12.61% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.7 million.
  • Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) stock rose 11.07% to $40.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares increased by 11.05% to $10.85.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares decreased by 14.08% to $1.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $495.8 million.
  • American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) shares fell 11.67% to $26.21. The company's market cap stands at $389.9 million.
  • Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) shares fell 7.46% to $105.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares declined by 7.34% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock declined by 6.21% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock decreased by 5.66% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (APEI + BBY)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
7 Stocks To Watch For February 25, 2021
Best Buy Shrinking Some Store Footprints To Focus On Order Fulfillment
Monday's Market Minute: This Week's Market Preview
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: COVID Booster Shot Plays, Defense M&As, Coty, Hologic, And More
Why BofA Is Bullish On Best Buy, Bearish On Sleep Number
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers