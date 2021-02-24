11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) stock rose 26.04% to $8.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $665.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares moved upwards by 19.92% to $34.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares rose 17.23% to $57.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock moved upwards by 16.09% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) shares moved upwards by 15.67% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares moved upwards by 12.98% to $9.57. The company's market cap stands at $81.2 million.
Losers
- Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) stock fell 5.14% to $20.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $481.2 million.
- Square (NYSE:SQ) shares fell 2.57% to $250.0. The company's market cap stands at $112.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ:GSUM) stock fell 1.6% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.
- Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares fell 1.55% to $9.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock declined by 1.41% to $72.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers